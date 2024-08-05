0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 21:48

Human Rights Chief: Iran’s Response to Haniyeh Assassination Complies with Intl. Law

Story Code : 1152193
Human Rights Chief: Iran’s Response to Haniyeh Assassination Complies with Intl. Law
Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, made these remarks in a televised interview on Sunday. Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian resistance movement’s Political Bureau, was assassinated alongside one of his bodyguards in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

Gharibabadi emphasized that Iran was “completely rightful” to deliver an “appropriate response” to the assassination, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which entitles member states to self-defense if subjected to an armed attack.

“Any response from the Islamic Republic to this terrorist act would be entirely consistent with international law and the UN Charter,” Gharibabadi stated.

Iran has accused the “Israeli” entity of the assassination, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei warning of a "harsh response" and reaffirming the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the blood of the resistance leader.

Gharibabadi highlighted that the “Israeli” entity’s atrocities against the Islamic Republic are not confined to this assassination.

He noted that Tel Aviv has previously engaged in “systematic and continuous” aggression against Iran, including the targeted killings of Iranian nuclear scientists and military advisors, as well as numerous acts of sabotage.

He further remarked that the entity’s assassination of Haniyeh and its ongoing war of genocide against Palestinian women and children in the Gaza Strip do not showcase the entity’s strength.

“This highlights the Zionist entity’s weakness and ignominy,” Gharibabadi said, noting that the entity resorts to these atrocities due to its failure to achieve its strategic goals in Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
5 August 2024
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
5 August 2024
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
5 August 2024
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
5 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Headquarters with Drones
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Headquarters with Drones
5 August 2024
Musk: UK’s Civil War Inevitable
Musk: UK’s Civil War Inevitable
5 August 2024
Iran’s President: ‘Israel’s’ Big Mistake of Assassinating Hamas Chief Won’t Go Unanswered
Iran’s President: ‘Israel’s’ Big Mistake of Assassinating Hamas Chief Won’t Go Unanswered
5 August 2024
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
4 August 2024
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
4 August 2024
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
4 August 2024
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
4 August 2024
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
4 August 2024