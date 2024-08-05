0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 21:51

More than 100 Die in China’s Heavy Rains, over 100 More Missing

Story Code : 1152197
More than 100 Die in China’s Heavy Rains, over 100 More Missing
At least eight people were killed in the southwestern province of Sichuan over the weekend after the city of Kangding was hit by a flash flood and landslide, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

A motorway bridge collapsed and several houses were also destroyed.

There have been a number of similar incidents with fatalities in China this summer. A flash flood tore away a 40-metre-long section of a bridge in Shaanxi province on July 19. At least 38 people lost their lives and the search for 24 missing persons continues.

At least 14 people were killed in another flash flood in a village in Sichuan and 25 others are still missing following that incident.

At least 48 people have also died in the central Chinese province of Hunan in recent days, where flooding has also occurred in many places. At least 35 people are still missing there.

In total, 108 people are known to have lost their lives and at least 103 others are still missing across China.
Comment


Featured Stories
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
5 August 2024
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
5 August 2024
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
5 August 2024
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
5 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Headquarters with Drones
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Headquarters with Drones
5 August 2024
Musk: UK’s Civil War Inevitable
Musk: UK’s Civil War Inevitable
5 August 2024
Iran’s President: ‘Israel’s’ Big Mistake of Assassinating Hamas Chief Won’t Go Unanswered
Iran’s President: ‘Israel’s’ Big Mistake of Assassinating Hamas Chief Won’t Go Unanswered
5 August 2024
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
4 August 2024
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
4 August 2024
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
4 August 2024
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
4 August 2024
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
4 August 2024