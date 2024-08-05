Turkish Foreign Minister Condemns 'Genocide' by Israel during Egyptian Visit

Islam Times - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a visit to Egypt denounced Israel's treatment of Palestinians as crimes against humanity and the beginning of genocide.

"Israel's closing of the border gate, targeting aid convoys, killing humanitarian workers, blocking the evacuation of the sick and civilians, and causing the decay of thousands of trucks' worth of aid materials are crimes against humanity and constitute the first stage of the genocide being conducted on the other side of the border," Fidan said on X, according to Anadolu.His remarks followed a visit to Egypt’s al-Arish port and the Rafah border crossing.Turkey has provided the most assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip, Fidan said, adding his purpose is not to discuss the aid sent by Ankara, but to "draw the world's attention to the genocide happening in Gaza."He urged the international community not to remain silent over "Israel’s oppression" and called for greater efforts to ensure that aid reaches Gaza without being obstructed or interrupted.He reiterated Turkey’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, saying, "We will continue to fulfill our moral and humanitarian duties properly."Fidan also met with North Sinai Governor Major General Khaled Megawer in al-Arish.Fidan warned the world that everyone will be "complicit in this atrocity" if it is not stopped."If we do not stop this massacre here together, humanity will be complicit in it. Therefore, we must strive to provide all possible assistance and increase all pressure on Israel," he told reporters.He urged the Western world, especially the US, to "break this silence," warning that "otherwise, they will continue to be complicit in the ongoing genocide."Before arriving at the Rafah border gate, Fidan observed how aid brought by ships to al-Arish Port was loaded onto trucks and brought to the border gate."The Rafah border gate is currently closed to traffic. As you know, the other side of the border has been completely destroyed. Therefore, according to the information we have been given, trucks are not currently leaving from here. They are being directed to the Kerem Shalom crossing," he said.Fidan noted that only around 25 trucks per day can cross into Gaza from Kerem Shalom, which is extremely low."Right now, just a few hundred meters from where we are at the border, a humanitarian tragedy is unfolding and genocide is being committed. Two million people have been displaced."Forty thousand women and children have been martyred. There are currently no medicines, no food, no water. Our Palestinian brothers are struggling with hunger in the open air," he said.Fidan emphasized the dire conditions Palestinians are facing, citing a lack of shelter, water, medicine, and food, and that aid efforts in the region are critical."On the other side of the border, we have 2 million brothers and sisters who are on the brink of dying from hunger, with no medicine, shelter, or food. They are dying in front of humanity’s eyes. As humanity and as Muslims, we must come together and do everything we can to end this genocide and the crime against humanity," he added.