New Poll Shows Harris Strengthening against Trump

Islam Times - A new poll confirmed Sunday that Kamala Harris has drawn level with Donald Trump, transforming a White House race that the Republican had been increasingly confident he was going to win.

As the November 5 election rapidly approaches, Harris has erased the growing lead that Trump was building before US President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid, AFP reported.According to the CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday, Harris has a one percent advantage on Trump nationwide — compared to Trump’s previous five point edge on Biden.In the swing states that decide the Electoral College contest in US elections, Harris and Trump — who shocked the world with his 2016 presidential victory but was beaten by Biden in 2020 — are equal.These are considered good numbers for a Democratic candidate who parachuted into the race only last month, when Biden bowed to mounting concerns over his mental acuity and ability at 81 years old to serve a second term.But Harris, who is Biden’s vice president and the first Black and South Asian woman ever in the role, is in a sprint to define herself to voters before Trump does.A big moment in that process will be when Harris announces her choice for running mate in a historic bid to become America’s first female president.“It’s her first major decision that she’s making as an executive, so it tells you about her thought process,” Amy Walter, a polling expert from the Cook Political Report newsletter, told CBS News.The CBS poll, which echoes numerous other surveys indicating rapid gains by Harris, shows that Trump is still favored by voters on the key issue of the economy.Only 25 percent said they expected to be better off financially if Harris wins, compared to 45 percent who said so about Trump.