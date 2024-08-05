0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 22:02

Two Zionists Wounded in Missile Attack Fired from Gaza

Two Zionists Wounded in Missile Attack Fired from Gaza
The news sources also pointed out that 15 missiles were fired by the Resistance groups towards the Zionist settlements.

The media of the Zionist regime reported that two Zionists were wounded in the rocket attack of the Palestinian Resistance on the neighboring towns of Gaza, Shahab News reported.

The Zionist regime's military acknowledged that in today's rocket attack fired by the Palestinian Resistance combatants on the Zionist settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip, a Zionist was injured at the Jaba’ junction.

Also, the Zionist regime’s media outlet reported that another Israeli soldier was wounded in the Eshkol settlement.

The Palestinian Resistance fired 15 rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the Zionist settlements on Monday.

A Zionist media outlet reported that 70 rockets were fired from Gaza within a week.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
