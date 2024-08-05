0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 22:03

Pope Hopes Violent, Bloody Conflict to Not Expand in WA

Story Code : 1152209
Pope Hopes Violent, Bloody Conflict to Not Expand in WA
“Attacks, even targeted ones, and killings can never be a solution. They do not help to follow the path of justice, the path of peace, but generate even more hatred and revenge,” he said, Vatican News reported.

He also called for the “courage to resume dialogue so that the fighting stops immediately in Gaza and on all fronts and that the prisoners are freed” while also providing the population with humanitarian aid.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since last October.

Nearly 39,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 91,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.
Comment


Featured Stories
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
5 August 2024
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
5 August 2024
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
5 August 2024
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
5 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Headquarters with Drones
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Headquarters with Drones
5 August 2024
Musk: UK’s Civil War Inevitable
Musk: UK’s Civil War Inevitable
5 August 2024
Iran’s President: ‘Israel’s’ Big Mistake of Assassinating Hamas Chief Won’t Go Unanswered
Iran’s President: ‘Israel’s’ Big Mistake of Assassinating Hamas Chief Won’t Go Unanswered
5 August 2024
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
4 August 2024
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
4 August 2024
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
4 August 2024
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
4 August 2024
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
4 August 2024