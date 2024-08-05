0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 22:05

Yemen Strikes a Commercial Container Vessel in Gulf of Aden

Story Code : 1152210
Yemen Strikes a Commercial Container Vessel in Gulf of Aden
This is the first attack of the Yemeni army since the Israeli airstrikes against them.

The Yemeni army did not provide a reason for their two-week halt in attacks on Red Sea corridor, which have seen similar slowdowns since the attacks began in November over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, euronews reported.

The resumption follows the assassination of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh in Iran amid renewed concerns of the regional conflict.

Yemenis also announced that they shot down a US MQ-9 spy drone over Sa’ada province. Shortly after, Yemen published footage of the downed drone beside the mountain.

This attack took place on Saturday, about 225 kilometers southeast of Aden, in a part of the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen has announced repeatedly that it will target vessels related to the Israeli regime in support of the palestinian being slughtered in Gaza by Israeli regime. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
5 August 2024
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
5 August 2024
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
5 August 2024
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
5 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Headquarters with Drones
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Headquarters with Drones
5 August 2024
Musk: UK’s Civil War Inevitable
Musk: UK’s Civil War Inevitable
5 August 2024
Iran’s President: ‘Israel’s’ Big Mistake of Assassinating Hamas Chief Won’t Go Unanswered
Iran’s President: ‘Israel’s’ Big Mistake of Assassinating Hamas Chief Won’t Go Unanswered
5 August 2024
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
Iran’s Revenge Plan Surprising, Unknown to Israel: Ex-IRGC Intelligence Chief
4 August 2024
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
Biden Hopes Iran Will Not Retaliate Israeli Regime Aggression
4 August 2024
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
Gaza-Based Resistance Group Launches New Rocket Barrage
4 August 2024
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
Zionists Admit 10000 Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza
4 August 2024
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
Two Ships Attacked Off Yemen’s Shore, Says UKMTO
4 August 2024