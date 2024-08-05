0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 22:07

EU Reacts to Venezuelan President Maduro’s Electoral Victory

Story Code : 1152211
EU Reacts to Venezuelan President Maduro’s Electoral Victory
EEAS Press Team released a statement regarding the EU stance on post-election developments in Venezuela.

The statement said that The European Union continues to follow developments in Venezuela with great concern. Reports from international election observation missions claimed that the presidential elections on 28th July did not meet international standards of electoral integrity.

Despite its own commitment, the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE) has not yet published the official voting records (“actas”) of polling stations, it claimed, adding that without evidence to support them, the results published on 2nd August by the CNE cannot be recognized.

Any attempt to delay the full publication of the official voting records will only cast further doubt on the credibility of the officially published results, it further claimed.
