Islam Times - Zionist media outlets reported that Tel Aviv has suspended the process of normalization of relations with Riyadh.

Israeli regime's premier Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to postpone the measures to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia until after the US presidential election, according to the reports.Netanyahu made this decision while America is witnessing rapid political changes, the report added.Netanyahu was supposed to use normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia to stabilize his political conditions in the shadow of the tense situation in the Gaza Strip.