Monday 5 August 2024

Iraqi PM to Blinken: De-Escalating Regional Tensions Hinges on Curbing Netanyahu

Iraqi PM to Blinken: De-Escalating Regional Tensions Hinges on Curbing Netanyahu
In a phone conversation, al-Sudani and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the developments in the region and the tensions sparked by the Israeli crimes.

Preventing the conflict from spreading to Lebanon, curbing the actions of Netanyahu and his cabinet, halting the Zionist occupation authorities from attacking regional countries, ending their repeated violations of international law and sovereignty, and preventing further escalation of the crisis are essential, the Iraqi prime minister said.

Al-Sudani also added that de-escalation in the region hinges on stopping the aggression against Gaza.

In the phone call, the latest regional and international developments and Iraq's role in contributing to international peace and stability and preventing the escalation of tension were also discussed.
