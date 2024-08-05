Explosion Reported in US Ain al-Asad Base

Islam Times - According to media sources, Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest US military base in Iraq, was once again targeted by missile attacks.

Three explosions were heard at the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq, likely caused by missile and drone strikes, according to English Al Mayadeen.Earlier on July 31, a security official in Iraq said that the US has tightened security arrangements in its Ain al-Asad military base in Iraq.The radar systems have been put on alert as of early this morning on Wednesday and are surveilling and patrolling over the sky of the base, Baghdad Today reported.Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest US military base in Iraq, was once again targeted by rockets on July 26.An Iraqi source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that two rockets hit the Ain al-Asad military base.Ain al-Asad Airbase is located in al-Anbar Governorate of western Iraq. It is the largest US military airbase in Iraq.