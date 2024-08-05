0
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi stated that former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. General Qassem Solaiani and combatants of the Resistance have currently set up a powerful alliance front between the Resistance Front and the international resistance force with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in the commemoration ceremony of Iran’s IRGC military advisor Martyr Milad Bidi, who was martyred in the recent attack of the Zionist regime to Beirut, said that the defender of the holy shrine means the defender of the security of this country is the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that the enemy is trying its utmost effort and wants to take revenge, and in this way, it [enemy] has no other tactic than killing the innocent women and children and assassinating officials, combatants and leader of the Resistance movement.

Today, Martyr Qassem Soleimani and the combatants of the Resistance movement have created a powerful alliance front between the Resistance Front and the international resistance force with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Brigadier General Masjedi added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will take revenge on Zionist regime, he emphasized. 
