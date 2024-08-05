0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 22:14

Hamas Thanks Iran for Condolence Message on Martyr Haniyeh

Story Code : 1152217
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, expressed its thanks to the Palestinian nation, all Arab, Islamic and international countries, governments, delegations and personalities who condoled the martyrdom of the Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas Ismail Haniyeh, and Wasim Abu Shaaban, his bodyguard. 

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were martyred in their residence in the Iranian capital early last Wednesday.

They were killed after their residence was hit, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

The reasons behind the attack are under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).
