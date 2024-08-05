Iran’s Acting FM Meets Hamas Officials in Tehran

Islam Times - Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with the officials of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in its Tehran's office and condoled the martyrdom of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Iran's top diplomat pointed to the Israeli assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh and said, "The criminal Zionist regime has a long history of resorting to assassination against Palestinian resistance leaders in other countries, and it should receive a decisive and severe response to realize that brutality has a heavy price."Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were martyred in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.They were killed after their residence was hit, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.The reasons behind the attack are under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).