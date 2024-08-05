0
Monday 5 August 2024 - 22:17

Zionist Regime’s Forces Launch New Attack on West Bank

Story Code : 1152219
The soldiers of the Zionist regime attacked the Jenin camp in the West Bank.

The Zionist Army Radio Channel announced that the army is conducting operations in Jenin in the northern West Bank.

This is while the Nablus Battalion affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, announced on Monday that the resistance forces confronted the Zionist regime’s forces and settlers in Nablus.

Also, the resistance combatants exploded bombs on the passage of these forces.

Accordingly, the Zionist regime’s forces attacked east of Nablus last night and settled around the tomb of Hazrat Yusuf (AS), which led to clashes erupted between them and the Palestinians.
