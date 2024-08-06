0
Tuesday 6 August 2024 - 08:38

“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War

Gaza’s Government Media Office in a statement on Monday said that “Israel” has stolen 2000 Palestinian bodies since the beginning of “Israel’s” genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 and returned some in an inhumane manner.

“Over the course of 304 days of the genocide, the occupation has kidnapped more than 2000 bodies of martyrs from dozens of cemeteries in the governorates of the Gaza Strip, which the occupation bulldozed with bulldozers and military vehicles and turned their graves over, in a scene that violates humanity and human feelings,” the statement reads.

The statement added that “the ‘Israeli’ occupation army desecrates the dignity of the bodies of 89 martyrs, handing them over as skeletons and decomposed corpses.”

Meanwhile, director of the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, Yamen Abu Suleiman, said on Monday they had “received 80 bodies inside 15 bags, with more than four martyrs in each bag, each wrapped in a single shroud.”

Abu Suleiman added that “Israeli” forces did not provide any information about the bodies, including their names or where they were found or taken from, which he said is “a war crime, a crime against humanity.”

“We do not know if they are martyrs or detainees who had been tortured and killed in ‘Israeli’ jails”, he said, adding that the bodies will be screened and examined in an attempt to identify them and determine the causes of death.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas in a statement reacted and said the fact that 89 decomposed bodies have been released by the “Israeli” military further highlights the “unprecedented crimes” committed in Gaza.
