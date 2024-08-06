Displaced Palestinians Fear Another Wave of Forcible Displacement: NGO

Islam Times - The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has reported a worsening humanitarian situation in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, where aid teams and a large number of displaced people are concentrated.

The NRC has sent an update on the humanitarian crisis in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, where many displaced people and aid teams are concentrated."People are living in a constant state of unpredictability, not knowing what will come next, whether it be more displacements, more relocations, or a regional escalation," said Hassan Morajea, regional access advisor for the NRC, speaking from Deir el-Balah.The NRC estimates that recent relocation orders have reduced the size of Israel's unilaterally designated "humanitarian zones" in Gaza from 20 percent to 14.5 percent, displacing more than 200,000 people from Khan Younis and Deir el-Balah between July 22 and 28."The streets are uninhabitable, crowded with people using anything that will offer some semblance of a roof over their heads, even if it is in a damaged building scarred with holes and destruction around them," Morajea said.He added, "It's shocking to see people living in ruins, but that's what is happening here in Gaza because there is no other option. There aren't open fields to even set up a tent. There aren't even tents for them to set up."At least five people were killed and 16 wounded on Sunday in an Israeli drone attack on tents at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.A separate attack on a nearby house in the same area killed three people.Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that at least 40 people were killed and 71 injured in Israeli attack over the past 24 hours. At least 39,623 people were killed and 91,469 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza.