Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base

Islam Times - Two American soldiers were killed and several others were wounded following a rocket strike on US Ain al-Asad military base in Iraq on Monday night.

The Zionist media, citing American sources, reported that two American soldiers were killed in a rocket attack on Ain al-Asad base on Monday night.The Pentagon also confirmed the wounding of a number of US soldiers at the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq.US military authorities are assessing the severity of the damages caused to the base.Three explosions were heard at the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq, likely caused by missile and drone strikes, news sources reported on Monday night.Earlier on July 31, a security official in Iraq said that the US has tightened security arrangements in its Ain al-Asad military base in Iraq.Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest US military base in Iraq, was once again targeted by rockets on July 26.An Iraqi source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that two rockets hit the Ain al-Asad military base.Ain al-Asad Airbase is located in the al-Anbar Governorate of western Iraq. It is the largest US military airbase in Iraq.