Tuesday 6 August 2024

Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ

Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
"We will submit to the International Court of Justice our dossier on Israel on Wednesday so that we could participate in the trial," the Turkish foreign ministry quoted him as saying on its X account.

The top Turkish diplomat blamed the regime of Israel for seeking to proliferate the Gaza conflict across the entire region.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu doesn’t want peace. He wants to proliferate violence in Gaza throughout the entire region."

He added that the Netanyahu cabinet's actions are dangerous for the whole world and if they are not stopped, the whole world will pay a heavy price for that.

"Those who support Israel are responsible for what is going on. Netanyahu’s place is not in parliament but in the dock," Fidan stressed, TASS reported.

Turkey has issued an inquiry to the court in the Hague asking to be allowed to take part in the trial. On July 30, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said that Ankara had drawn the relevant document. Turkey blamed Israel for committing crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and demands that the Netanyahu cabinet be brought to responsibility.
