Tuesday 6 August 2024 - 12:14

US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran's Response

Biden said he had been briefed on preparations to support the criminal regime of Israel should it be attacked, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said officials were working around the clock to prevent an escalation.

Blinken's remarks come while Washington in the past months has supplied the Israeli regime with numerous amounts of weapons and ammunition to use against the oppressed Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip who are enduring a brutal Israeli war since October 2023.

During Monday's briefing, Biden was told the timing and nature of an Iranian response to the Israeli regime remained unclear, according to BBC.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said that the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was committed with the US green light to the Zionists.

The cowardly assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, who was executed by usurping Zionists with the green light of the United States, once again revealed the Zionist regime's barbaric nature, he said.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying,  that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.
