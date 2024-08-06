0
Tuesday 6 August 2024 - 20:32

Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit

Story Code : 1152424
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
Asghar Jahangir, the Judiciary spokesperson, made comments following the assassination of Palestinian Hamas resistance group head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) stated that “Israel” designed and executed the assassination, with support from the US administration.

Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran followed Fuad Shukr's assassination in Beirut by the Zionist entity, a senior commander of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

“Israel's” terrorist actions coincided with the occupying entity’s genocidal war on Gaza, resulting in 39,623 Palestinian deaths, primarily women and children.

Jahangir noted that Haniyeh and Shukr were martyred in brutal operations by Israel's fake entity, which relied on organized assassinations and mischief against oppressed people.

He asserted that the US's unwavering support for this entity, coupled with its legal and criminal prosecution in international bodies, is undeniable.

The spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic will utilize all its domestic and international resources to respond to Haniyeh's assassination.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
6 August 2024
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
6 August 2024
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
6 August 2024
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran's Response
6 August 2024
Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
6 August 2024
Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base
Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base
6 August 2024
“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War
“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War
6 August 2024
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
5 August 2024
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
5 August 2024
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
5 August 2024
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
5 August 2024
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
5 August 2024