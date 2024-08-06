0
Tuesday 6 August 2024 - 20:41

UN Reports 300% Increase in Child Malnutrition Cases in Gaza

Story Code : 1152433
"Our partners reported a surge in malnutrition cases among children in northern Gaza last month. They noted a more than 300% increase in July – when more than 650 cases of acute malnutrition were diagnosed – compared to May, when 145 such cases were detected," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters during a news conference.

Haq highlighted the worsening nutrition conditions, attributing them to "access constraints, shortages in essential supplies, limited availability of fresh produce and meat, poor water and sanitation services, and spreading diseases."

Citing the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), he stated that the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues to "kill, injure, and displace Palestinians."

"In just the past 48 hours, three schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City were reportedly hit, resulting in dozens of casualties," Haq reported.

He also mentioned Israel's recent evacuation order from southern Khan Younis and northern Rafah, urging "all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including by taking constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects."

"Meanwhile, a new analysis by the UN Satellite Centre found that, as of a month ago, 63% of the structures in Gaza had been damaged," Haq added.

In the five-day period up to Monday, 143 Palestinians were reported killed and 341 injured by Israeli attacks on Gaza from air, land, and sea forces, according to the UN’s latest situation report.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also reported that an estimated 10,000 people remain missing or under the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza.

Approximately 11,000 people have been affected by the Israeli military’s latest evacuation order for residents in southern Khan Younis and northern Rafah.

The order impacts 24 residential blocks covering 18 square kilometers (7 square miles), according to the UN.
