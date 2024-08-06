0
Tuesday 6 August 2024

Arbaeen Pilgrims Advocates of Palestine: Iranian Minister

Arbaeen Pilgrims Advocates of Palestine: Iranian Minister
In comments at a Tuesday event in Tehran on the beginning of the Arbaeen season 2024, Ahmad Vahidi said people attending the Arbaeen pilgrimage are the true supporters of Palestinians.

The resistance, which has not backed off even for a moment from supporting the al-Quds and Palestinian people, is embodied as the Arbaeen participants, he added.

“This shows the magnificence and immensity of Arbaeen in the fulfillment of human causes,” the minister added.

He noted that the Arbaeen pilgrimage has become a global ethical value, as even Sunni Muslims, Armenians, Assyrians, and people of other religions and faiths join Shiites in the Arbaeen procession.

In remarks at the ceremony, Iraq’s Ambassador to Tehran Naseer Abdul Mohsen Abdullah said his country will be hosting people from 150 countries in the Arbaeen season.

Pointing to the growing enthusiasm for Arbaeen procession every year, the envoy hoped that the number of people attending this year’s pilgrimage would hit 50 million.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, pilgrims travel long routes on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

This year, Arbaeen will fall on August 25.
