Top Russian MP Warns of Tragic Consequences Globally amid US-EU Coordination in Ukraine

Islam Times - The US and EU leaders may push the world to tragic consequences as they coordinate the military operation in Ukraine and send weapons to the country, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"As Washington and Brussels coordinate the military operation in Ukraine, posing a threat to Russia’s security, parliaments and citizens in the United States and the European Union should understand that their leaders who have lost their minds may lead the world to tragic consequences," Volodin warned via Telegram, TASS reported.The top Russian lawmaker recounted that the United States remains the only country that has used nuclear weapons, referring to the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945."US methods don’t change as time goes by. They have turned Ukraine into a bridgehead for war against our country. And they have extended NATO infrastructure to Asian regions against China," Volodin lamented.However, he said, the situation has changed as Russian and Chinese possession of nuclear potential has been deterring the aggressor. Besides, the most up-to-date weapons Russia has lately developed indicate a significant advantage over the United States, Volodin emphasized.