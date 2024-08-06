0
Tuesday 6 August 2024 - 20:47

Bangladesh Parliament Dissolved

Story Code : 1152440
Bangladesh Parliament Dissolved
Bangladesh's parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, the president's office said in a statement, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following violent protests demanding her ouster, Reuters reported.

The announcement came hours after protesting student leaders set a deadline to dissolve parliament and warned a "strict program" would be launched if their deadline is not met.

Hasina resigned and then fled to India after widespread antigovernment protests that began more than two weeks ago in Bangladesh with student demonstrations in response to government job quotas.
