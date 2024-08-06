Bangladesh Parliament Dissolved

Islam Times - Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday dissolved the 12th parliament that was formed through the January 7 national election amid the opposition boycott of polls.

Bangladesh's parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, the president's office said in a statement, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following violent protests demanding her ouster, Reuters reported.The announcement came hours after protesting student leaders set a deadline to dissolve parliament and warned a "strict program" would be launched if their deadline is not met.Hasina resigned and then fled to India after widespread antigovernment protests that began more than two weeks ago in Bangladesh with student demonstrations in response to government job quotas.