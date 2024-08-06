0
Tuesday 6 August 2024 - 20:49

US Navy Destroyers Sent from Oman Gulf towards Israel

Two destroyers of the US Navy, the USS Laboon (DDG-58) and USS Cole (DDG-67) have been sent from the Gulf of Oman to the Red Sea, in the direction of occupying lands.

The USS Laboon and USS Cole are both Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyers, capable of various offensive and defensive missions.

The Pentagon announced Friday that the US will deploy additional military assets to West Asia amid rising tensions in the region.

"The Department of Defense continues to take steps to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation..."

“Secretary (Lloyd) Austin has ordered adjustments to U.S. military posture designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies,” it said.

Nearly 39,500 Palestinians have been martyred in nearly 10 months since the Israeli regime launched a brutal onslaught against the Gaza Strip that began Oct. 7.

The assault has sparked increased regional tensions, with the latest escalation earlier this week when Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated during a visit to Iran.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the commander-in-chief of all Iranian armed forces has said that Iran will avenge Haniyeh's martyrdom and will punish the Tel Aviv regime for violating the territorial integrity of the country. 
