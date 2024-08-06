0
Tuesday 6 August 2024 - 20:50

US Planning to Spend Some $15Bln on B-52 Bombers Upgrade

Story Code : 1152442
The air force is seeking to equip the bombers with new engines and radars to keep them operational for another three decades, as the B-1 and B-2 bombers are set to be retired in the early 2030s, the media outlet reported, adding that the current plan to replace the engines with ones made by Rolls-Royce and radars made by Raytheon faces obstacles due to the high price tag.

The previously estimated upgrade price jumped by $2.5 billion to $15 billion, the news portal quoted Brian Knight, deputy senior material leader for the B-52 program, as saying. He added that the air force was still refining its estimates and expects new proposals from Boeing.

To replace the engines, the bombers themselves would have to be reworked, Knight said. Meanwhile, radar replacement costs reportedly increased by $1 billion to $3.3 billion.
