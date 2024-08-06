0
Tuesday 6 August 2024 - 20:55

UAE Eyes Investing in Iran's Cooperatives Sector: Envoy

Story Code : 1152446
UAE Eyes Investing in Iran
Chairman of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives Bahman Abdollahi in his meeting with the UAE envoy to Tehran said that cooperatives have an important influential place in Iran.

Introducing the high capabilities and capacities of Iran’s cooperatives sector, Abdollahi emphasized that a considerable portion of the production activity belongs to the cooperatives sector.

Cooperatives have an important role in the field of producing the agricultural products, he said, adding that Iran’s Chamber of Cooperatives is seeking to lay ground for the export of the cooperatives’ products to the Persian Gulf littoral states, especially the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He went on to add that about 65 percent of the agricultural products is produced by the cooperatives sector.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abdollahi added that the cooperatives sectors have high capacities in other fields of economy such as petrochemical, industry, fisheries, tourism, etc.

He then pointed to the International Co-operative Alliance (ICA)’s capacities and membership of Iran’s Chamber of Cooperatives in the Board of Directors of the International Co-operative Alliance and added that the alliance has more than 110 members and covers more than 1.2 billion population of the world.

The UAE envoy to Iran, for his part, said that the available statistics indicate that the trade ties between Iran and UAE has considerably increased and is on the trajectory growth.

Mohammed al-Zaabi noted that more than 122,000 Iranian businesspersons are busy active in the United Arab Emirates.

He pointed to the sanctions imposed against Iran and said that sanctions have created restrictions in enhancing trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The two countries have high potentials and capabilities to broaden their relations in all fields, especially in the fields of trade and economy, the envoy added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
6 August 2024
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
6 August 2024
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
6 August 2024
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran's Response
6 August 2024
Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
6 August 2024
Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base
Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base
6 August 2024
“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War
“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War
6 August 2024
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
5 August 2024
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
5 August 2024
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
5 August 2024
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
5 August 2024
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
5 August 2024