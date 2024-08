Islam Times - Media reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Hezbollah Resistance movement has once again targeted the Upper Galilee region in the north of the occupied lands.

Al Jazeera's correspondent reported that dozens of rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Western and Upper Galilee.The new attack came after Israeli media reported that "Nineteen people were injured Tuesday, one of them critically, after a Hezbollah drone attack on the Western Galilee."Israeli media said that sirens went off after Hezbollah attack in different settlements in the north.