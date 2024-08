Islam Times - Local sources reported that a powerful explosion was heard in Badakhshan province of Afghanistan on Tuesday morning.

Sources in Badakhshan announced that a loud explosion was heard moments ago in the city of Fayzabad, the capital of this province.No details regarding the cause of the blast and the possible of damage or casualties have been released so far.Fayzabad also spelled Feyzabad or Faizabad is a city in northeastern Afghanistan, with a population of around 39,555 people. It serves as the provincial capital and largest city of Badakhshan Province.