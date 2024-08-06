0
Tuesday 6 August 2024 - 21:04

US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq

Story Code : 1152454
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had a phone call with the war minister of the Israeli regime, Yoav Gallant.

The Pentagon said Austin and Gallav said that an attack on US forces in Iraq marked a dangerous escalation, Al Jazeera reported.

This claim made by the American and the Zionist war-mongering officials comes while the region is facing a devastating crisis following the Israeli regime's barbarism.

By supplying the Israeli regime with numerous amounts of weapons and ammunition to use against the oppressed Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip during the past months, Washington has fueled the war in Gaza as well as in the Israeli-sparked crisis in other parts of the region.

The Zionist media, citing American sources, reported that two American soldiers were killed in a rocket attack on Ain al-Asad base on Monday night.

The Pentagon also confirmed the wounding of a number of US soldiers at the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq.

US military authorities are assessing the severity of the damages caused to the base.

Three explosions were heard at the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq, likely caused by missile and drone strikes, news sources reported on Monday night.

Earlier on July 31, a security official in Iraq said that the US has tightened security arrangements in its Ain al-Asad military base in Iraq.

Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest US military base in Iraq, was once again targeted by rockets on July 26.

An Iraqi source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that two rockets hit the Ain al-Asad military base.

Ain al-Asad Airbase is located in the al-Anbar Governorate of western Iraq. It is the largest US military airbase in Iraq.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
6 August 2024
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
6 August 2024
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
6 August 2024
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran's Response
6 August 2024
Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
6 August 2024
Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base
Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base
6 August 2024
“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War
“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War
6 August 2024
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
5 August 2024
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
5 August 2024
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
5 August 2024
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
5 August 2024
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
5 August 2024