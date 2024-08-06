0
Tuesday 6 August 2024 - 21:06

3 Killed in Blast at Weapons Factory in Russia's Bashkortosta

Story Code : 1152455
3 Killed in Blast at Weapons Factory in Russia
The Avangard plant is owned by Rostec, the state-owned Russian arms manufacturer, which is currently under EU sanctions.

The explosion reportedly occurred during maintenance work when a repair crew was dismantling a pipeline in one of the plant’s workshops.

According to sources, all three members of the crew died in the explosion.

The Russian Investigative Committee announced that the workers might have violated safety protocols while cutting the pipes, potentially leading to the fatal explosion.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the explosion.

The sources reported that the Avangard plant is known to produce components for multiple-launch rocket systems.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
6 August 2024
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
6 August 2024
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
6 August 2024
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran's Response
6 August 2024
Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
6 August 2024
Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base
Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base
6 August 2024
“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War
“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War
6 August 2024
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
5 August 2024
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
US: Biden to Meet National Security Team Fearing Iran’s Response to “Israel’s” Attack
5 August 2024
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
“Tel Aviv” Stock Markets and ’Shekel’ Decline Due to Security Concerns
5 August 2024
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
IRGC’s Salami: ‘Israel” Digging Its Own Grave, To Receive A Decisive Response
5 August 2024
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
Ryabkov: Russia May Deploy Nuclear Missiles in Response to West Acts
5 August 2024