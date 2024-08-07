Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October

Islam Times - The Palestinian Ministry of Education says over 10,000 students in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank have been killed by Israel since the beginning of the regime’s genocidal war in Gaza last October.

The Palestinian ministry said on Tuesday another 16,000 students have been injured since then.According to the ministry, over 500 teachers and administrators were also killed, and 3,000 others were injured.The ministry said during the time, 62 schools were destroyed in the Gaza Strip and another 119 were severely damaged.More than 107 scientists, university professors, and researchers were also killed.Even schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) were not spared the Israeli attacks.Over 6,000 students have been deprived of attending their schools in Gaza, with many of them suffering psychological trauma.Israel’s war on Gaza, which has been raging for more than ten months, has destroyed large swaths of the besieged territory. Israeli occupation forces have, particularly targeted schools, colleges, universities, and hospitals.Nearly 40,000 people have been killed, the great majority of them women and children. Thousands more are missing or presumed to be dead under the rubble.