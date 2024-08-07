0
Wednesday 7 August 2024 - 09:09

US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen

Story Code : 1152516
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
Local officials say that American and British warplanes bombed Taiz province, which is under the control of Yemen's Ansarullah.

The aggressive attacks have been carried out on facilities and infrastructures belonging to the Yemeni Ansarullah movement.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage.

In late June, the US and the UK fighter jets attacked the Hodeidah International Airport. Local officials said that American and British fighters bombed the airport four times.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
7 August 2024
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
7 August 2024
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
7 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
6 August 2024
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
6 August 2024
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
6 August 2024
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
6 August 2024
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran's Response
6 August 2024
Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
6 August 2024
Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base
Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base
6 August 2024
“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War
“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War
6 August 2024
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
5 August 2024