0
Wednesday 7 August 2024 - 09:10

China Advances Satellite Network to Rival Starlink with Successful Launch of 18 Satellites

Story Code : 1152518
China Advances Satellite Network to Rival Starlink with Successful Launch of 18 Satellites
Chinese officials have long expressed interest in deploying a satellite network, or potentially several, to beam broadband Internet signals across China and other nations within its sphere of influence.

There are two major initiatives underway in China to create a competitor to SpaceX's Starlink network, which has been banned by the Chinese government within its territory.

The first batch of 18 satellites for one of these Chinese networks launched into low-Earth orbit on Tuesday.

A Long March 6A rocket delivered the 18 spacecraft into a polar orbit following liftoff at 2:42 am EDT (06:42 UTC) from the Taiyuan launch base in northern China's Shanxi province.

The Long March 6A is one of China's newest rockets and the country's first to employ strap-on solid rocket boosters, capable of deploying a payload of up to 4.5 metric tons (9,900 pounds) into a 700-kilometer (435-mile) Sun-synchronous orbit.

The rocket successfully placed its payload of 18 Qianfan satellites into the correct orbit, and the launch mission was declared a complete success by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the largest state-owned contractor for the Chinese space program.

Qianfan, which translates to "Thousand Sails," refers to the 18 satellites launched Tuesday, the first of potentially thousands planned by Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST), a company supported by Shanghai's municipal government.

The network developed by SSST is also known as the "Spacesail Constellation."

Details of this constellation were only made public by Shanghai officials last year.

A filing with the International Telecommunication Union indicates that developers of the Shanghai-based megaconstellation initially plan to deploy 1,296 satellites at an altitude of about 1,160 kilometers (721 miles).

Xinhua, China's state-run news agency, stated that the constellation "will provide global users with low-latency, high-speed and ultra-reliable satellite broadband Internet services."
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
7 August 2024
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
7 August 2024
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
7 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
6 August 2024
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
6 August 2024
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
6 August 2024
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
6 August 2024
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran's Response
6 August 2024
Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
Turkey to Join Suit against Israel at ICJ
6 August 2024
Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base
Two US Troops Killed in Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base
6 August 2024
“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War
“Israel” Has Stolen over 2000 Bodies from Gaza Graves during War
6 August 2024
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
Brig. Gen. Masjedi: Powerful Alliance Front Sets Up between Iran, Resistance
5 August 2024