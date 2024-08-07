0
Wednesday 7 August 2024 - 09:16

Man Killed, Three Injured by Israeli Gunfire during West Bank Raids

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that a 17-year-old was shot and wounded, while an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were hit by bullet fragments during the military raid in Beit Furik.

Earlier, a Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the Atuf plain, south of Tubas city.

Security sources told Wafa that the victim, identified as Rabi Muhammad Daraghmeh, was left to die by Israeli soldiers who prevented ambulance crews from reaching him to provide medical treatment.

Additionally, Israeli military arrests were reported southwest of Jenin.

A 65-year-old man, identified as Muhammad Hussein Muhammad Ghawadra, was detained at a military checkpoint, according to Wafa.

Israeli forces also beat a Palestinian man and his wife at a military checkpoint in Hebron’s (al-Khalil) Old City.

Following the attack, the man was detained, and his wife was released, the news agency reported.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces across the occupied West Bank on Monday and Tuesday, marking some of the deadliest violence in the occupied territory for months.

Three men and a 14-year-old child were killed by Israeli forces in the Tubas governorate on Monday.

On Tuesday, five people were killed in Israeli air raids in Jenin, two were fatally shot in Kafr Qud in the northern West Bank, and a young man was killed in Bethlehem.
