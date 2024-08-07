0
Wednesday 7 August 2024 - 09:16

UK PM Expects Rioters to Be Sentenced by End of Week

UK PM Expects Rioters to Be Sentenced by End of Week
More than 400 protesters have been detained since a stabbing attack at a children’s dance club in Southport left three minors dead and several others injured on July 29.

Starmer said he was expecting “substantive sentencing before the end of this week”, Sky News reported.

“That should send a very powerful message to anybody involved, either directly or online, that you are likely to be dealt with within a week and nobody, but nobody should be involving themselves in this disorder, “the prime minister was quoted as saying by the broadcaster on Tuesday.

Far-right protesters rallied against the influx of migrants across the country after unconfirmed reports suggested that the perpetrator in the deadly stabbing attack was a refugee. The attacker was later identified as a Welsh-born boy of Rwandan descent.
