Wednesday 7 August 2024 - 09:18

Definite Response Awaits Israel: Iran Army Chief

Story Code : 1152525
Definite Response Awaits Israel: Iran Army Chief
In comments after opening a military hospital in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Wednesday, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi paid tribute to the head of the political bureau of Hamas, who was martyred in an Israeli attack in Tehran last week.

Hailing the selection of Yahya Al-Sinwar as a replacement for Haniyeh, the Iranian general said it indicated the Palestinian combatants and Hamas’ determination and the fact that the Zionist regime has to give up hopes of survival.

The Army commander also warned that the Zionist regime will receive a “definite and decisive response” for its crimes and assassination attacks.

The activities of the “criminal gang of the Zionist regime” reveal that Israel has realized how fast it is going to fall apart and is attempting to survive the quagmire, he added.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.
