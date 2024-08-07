Families of Israeli War Prisoners Hold a Protest in Tel Aviv

Islam Times - The families of Israeli war prisoners held in the Gaza Strip have once again protested against the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration.

According to Haaretz, protesters blocked the main highway leading to Tel Aviv. They emphasized the urgent need to reach an agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement to secure the release of prisoners from Gaza.The protest resulted in clashes between demonstrators and Israeli police. The families of the prisoners view Netanyahu as the primary obstacle to reaching an extradition agreement.In recent months, various cities across occupied Palestine have witnessed protests against Netanyahu.