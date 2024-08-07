0
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept

US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
The Wall Street Journal reported that the Israeli regime is bracing for a coordinated attack from Iran and its allies, posing the biggest challenge yet for its multilayered air defense system, which has had to expand beyond the well-known Iron Dome.

While the US-Israel-developed Iron Dome has been effective at intercepting short-range rockets, it has often failed to mitigate threats from weapons fired by various resistance groups.

Iran possesses drones and ballistic missiles that the Iron Dome isn't designed to counter. Additionally, Hezbollah's arsenal includes tens of thousands of mortars, rockets, and precision-guided missiles, which could overwhelm Israel's defenses, according to the source.

Previously, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force, stated that the ground forces have achieved significant progress, particularly in recent years. He noted that these forces have been deployed at the borders to ensure sustained security for Iran.

Heidari also highlighted new advancements in the army's ground force, emphasizing that they will soon unveil the most advanced anti-armor precision missiles, demonstrating the force's strength on the international stage.
