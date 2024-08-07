Russian MFA Reacts to Ukraine’s Incursion into Kursk Region

Islam Times - The Kiev regime is attacking the Kursk Region in a bid to show a semblance of activity amid constant failures of its forces in the area of the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Ukrainian military launched a major raid on Russia’s Kursk Region, breaking through the border at multiple locations. The attack was focused on the town of Sudzha, located some 9km from the border.The town, which is the administrative center of the namesake district, has been subjected to continuous indiscriminate artillery and drone strikes.According to Russian military estimates, up to 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been involved in the attack. The personnel broke though using dozens of heavy hardware pieces, including tanks of various types, US-made Stryker armored personnel carriers, and other armored cars and equipment.Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region as 'semblance of activity' amid failures.he Kiev regime is attacking the Kursk Region in a bid to show a semblance of activity amid constant failures of its forces in the area of the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, according to TASS."With their barbaric attack in the Kursk Region, Ukrainian Banderites tried to sow panic among residents of the region and demonstrate at least some semblance of activity amid constant failures of the Ukrainian forces in the conflict area. Obviously, expectations by neo-Nazis failed to come true there as well," she said.She said that overnight into August 6, Ukrainian fighters struck the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, and from August 6-7, "Ukrainian neo-Nazis carried out a massive terrorist attack on the Kursk Region, engaging significant infantry forces and heavy armored vehicles." The Russian armed forces, according to Zakharova, "gave a decisive pushback to the enemy, who suffered significant losses.""Shelling by Ukrainian militants left 24 civilians in the Kursk Region, including six children, were injured. A drone strike on an ambulance killed a paramedic and the driver.""The criminal Kiev regime continues to strike innocent residents of Russian towns and villages" while it suffers setbacks on the battlefield, Zakharova said.She pointed to Ukrainian drone attacks on Gorlovka on July 31, Shebekino on August 1, the shelling of Volnovakha with MLRS on August 2, and the massive strike on Lugansk by NATO-provided ATACMS and Storm Shadow long-range missiles."All these bloody crimes are taking place amid cynical silence in the West, which continues to cover for its Kiev puppets. All this only reinforces the sense of impunity of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, who are confident that they can get away with any atrocity," the diplomat said. "We call on the international community not to stand aside and to strongly condemn the criminal actions of the Kiev regime.""None of the criminals will be able to escape punishment. They will answer to the full extent of the law," she warned. "Based on evidence from the Russian Investigative Committee, Russian courts continue to pass sentences to Ukrainian neo-Nazis, who committed grave crimes against civilians."According to Zakharova, on August 4, Ukraine hosted a pompous presentation of F-16 fighter jets that had been handed over by NATO countries, and Vladimir Zelensky "thanked the NATO sponsors for the delivery." The diplomat said, citing the Economist, that the first 10 fighter jets (out of potential total supplies of 79) arrived in Ukraine at the end of July, and their number will increase to 20 by the end of the year. The rest will allegedly be delivered in 2025."Deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to the Ukrainian military will not be the 'magic pill' that Kiev is counting on so much. They will not be able to influence the situation on the battlefield and will be consistently destroyed by the Russian Armed Forces," Zakharova stated.This step, she said, "is in line with the West's policy of escalating the Ukrainian crisis and does not help to create conditions for its settlement by political and diplomatic methods.""The US and its satellites, by inundating the Kiev regime with ever more deadly weapons, are betting on the continuation of hostilities at any cost. It is obvious that Washington and London have been carried away by dreams of inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on Russia and do not think about the consequences of their reckless actions," Zakharova went on to say.