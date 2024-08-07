0
Wednesday 7 August 2024 - 21:13

Tehran Urges Kabul to Punish Consulate Attack Perpetrators

Story Code : 1152637
Tehran Urges Kabul to Punish Consulate Attack Perpetrators
In a statement on the occasion of National Reporter's Day on Wednesday, the ministry noted that United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 declared the attack on Iran’s Consulate General in Mazar-e Sharif and the killing of Iranian diplomats and a reporter as a clear violation of international law.

It added that the foreign ministry reserves the right to pursue the various aspects of this painful terrorist act and to respond to the noble nation of Iran and the grieving families, and once again requests the Afghan caretaker government to announce the results of its investigations on the perpetrators of this crime and to punish them.

Mordad 17 in the Iranian calendar corresponding with August 7 this year has been designated as Reporter's Day in Iran to commemorate the martyrdom of Iranian reporter Mahmoud Saremi who was martyred along with eight members of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan on August 8, 1988.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
7 August 2024
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
7 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
7 August 2024
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
7 August 2024
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
7 August 2024
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
7 August 2024
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
7 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
6 August 2024
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
6 August 2024
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
6 August 2024
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
6 August 2024
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran's Response
6 August 2024