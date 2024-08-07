Yemeni Forces Attack 170 US-Israeli Ships since Nov. 2023

Islam Times - A Yemeni news website in a report announced that Yemen’s Armed Forces have targeted about 170 ships linked to the US and the Zionist regime since November 2023 up to July 2024.

According to the Yemeni website report, 41 ships targeted by the Yemeni Armed Forces belonged to the Zionist enemy while 72 and 12 ships belonged to the US and UK, respectively.Meanwhile, about 45 ships have been attacked by the Yemeni armed forces due to the violation of the ban on entering ports of the occupied territories, the report added.Yemen’s TV Channel “Al-Masirah” pointed out that seven Zionist-linked ships in the Indian Ocean, 6 ships in the Arabian Sea, 8 ships in the Gulf of Aden, 18 ships in the Red Sea and 2 ships in the Mediterranean Sea have been targeted by the Yemeni armed forces since November 2023.In addition, 49 warships, destroyers, warships and aircraft carriers have been targeted by the Yemeni armed forces, the report added.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed more than 40,000 people and wounded another 95,000 individuals, come to an end.The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.