Marandi: US Bases in PG to Be Destroyed If It Joins Any Attack on Iran

Islam Times - The advisor to the Iranian negotiating delegation in the nuclear talks Mohammad Marandi says that if the US gets involved in any attack against Iran, its bases in the Persian Gulf region would be destroyed.

"No one in the region except for Netanyahu and the people around him wants an escalation. An escalation could mean the end of the global economy. If the United States gets involved in any attack on Iran, have no doubt that the United States will be wiped out in Iraq, and the US bases in the Persian Gulf region will be destroyed and those regimes that host the US bases will be destroyed," Marandi said in an interview for TRT World."These are small regimes, very vulnerable, with oil and gas assets. If the Americans strike Iran, they will be responsible because they're hosting American bases. They cannot escape responsibility."So that would lead to economic collapse, he said, adding that everyone has already seen what is going on in the global stock market today."So the smart thing for the Americans to do is to be very careful about what they do," Marandi emphasized."In fact, Iran has no option but to strike Israel even though Iran does not want a regional war."He also criticized the US for not preventing the Israeli regime from carrying out atrocities, saying, "Whatever the Israeli regime does, the regime in Washington will protect it, regimes in Europe will protect it."So, in his opinion, countries like Iran (the countries of the Axis of Resistance) should punish the Israeli regime in order to stop the assassinations and other Israeli crimes.Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.