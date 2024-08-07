0
Wednesday 7 August 2024 - 21:20

Iran Army Air Defense Force Receives Indigenous Equipment

Story Code : 1152642
Iran Army Air Defense Force Receives Indigenous Equipment
The equipment joined the Army unit on Wednesday morning in the presence of the commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Ali Reza Sabahifard.

Emphasizing that the measures taken to improve radar, missile, and drone capabilities are in line with the perceived and emerging threats, Sabahifard added that generating power to deal with all kinds of threats is on the serious agenda.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Elhami said that the Islamic Republic's Army unit is set to receive new equipment.

The production of ground-based equipment and up-to-date missile systems with a longer range are on our agenda, he added.

He further stressed that the Air Defense Force unit of the Iranian Army updates and prepares itself and increases its power in different fields including the field of drones, radars, and information-gathering systems.

A lot of equipment is ready to join the combat section of the Air Defense Force, and there might be a joining ceremony for the joining of new equipment during Air Defense Week, according to him.

"We are 100% self-sufficient and we are not dependent on foreign equipment, and the security of our air borders is not dependent on foreign countries."
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
7 August 2024
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
7 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
7 August 2024
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
7 August 2024
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
7 August 2024
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
7 August 2024
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
7 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
6 August 2024
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
6 August 2024
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
6 August 2024
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
6 August 2024
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran's Response
6 August 2024