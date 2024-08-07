Hezbollah Congratulates Hamas on Sinwar’s Election: A Strong Message to the Enemy

Islam Times - Hezbollah extended its heartfelt congratulations and blessings to the esteemed brother, Yahya Sinwar, as well as to his fellow leaders in Hamas and the Qassam Brigades.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:The appointment of brother Yahya Sinwar from the heart of the besieged Gaza Strip, who stands alongside his brothers in the frontlines of the resistance amidst the rubble, siege, killing and starvation, serves as a testament that the enemy's goals in targeting leaders and officials have ultimately failed.This selection of brother Yahya Sinwar sends a strong message to the Zionist “Israeli” enemy and its backers, the United States and its allies, that the Hamas movement remains united in its decisions, steadfast in its principles and resolute in its major objectives. It underscores the commitment to continue the path of resistance and jihad with all Palestinian factions, regardless of the sacrifices.The election of the new leader of the Hamas political bureau at such a critical time, in the midst of the ongoing conflict, reinforces our nation's and the region's determination to unify efforts and persist in jihad and resistance until complete liberation is achieved.