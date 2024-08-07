0
Wednesday 7 August 2024 - 21:25

Lebanese FM: “Israeli” Escalations Risk All-Out War, Hezbollah Entitled to Retaliate

Story Code : 1152645
Lebanese FM: “Israeli” Escalations Risk All-Out War, Hezbollah Entitled to Retaliate
Bou Habib called on the United Nations to “intensify its efforts to halt the ‘Israeli’ aggression against Lebanon and to prevent the region from descending into a cycle of retaliatory responses” that could lead to a full-scale regional conflict.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, on Monday.

Bou Habib also reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to the full and comprehensive implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701, emphasizing that it is “the only solution to bring calm to southern Lebanon.”

Since October 7, the “Israeli” entity has been conducting numerous sporadic attacks against southern Lebanon as part of its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

In its most brazen attack against Lebanon since the start of the Gaza onslaught, the entity assassinated Sayyed Fouad Shokor, a senior Hezbollah military commander, in a strike on a building in a Beirut suburb on Tuesday.

Hezbollah has vowed to continue its retaliatory operations as long as Tel Aviv persists in its assault on Gaza, which has so far martyred 39,623 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 91,469 others.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told al-Joumhouria newspaper on Tuesday that Hezbollah has the right to respond to the “Israeli” aggression, noting that the entity has been deliberately violating the rules of engagement by targeting civilians and areas deep inside Lebanese territories.

Berri added that the current “sensitive” situation requires “the highest level of unity” among the Lebanese people to protect the country against “Israeli” threats.

Earlier, Berri stated that "in response to any ‘Israeli’ aggression against Lebanon, we will be on the frontlines, alongside the Amal and Hezbollah movements, to confront it.”

Hezbollah officials have consistently said they do not seek war with “Israel,” while stressing their readiness if war occurs.

Two “Israeli” wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong resistance from Hezbollah, resulting in the retreat of the entity in both conflicts.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
7 August 2024
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
7 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
7 August 2024
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
7 August 2024
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
7 August 2024
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
7 August 2024
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
7 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
6 August 2024
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
Judiciary: Iran Vows to Respond to Haniyeh Assassination with Full Capacities, US Deemed Complicit
6 August 2024
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
US Reacts to Attack on Ain al-Asad Military Base in Iraq
6 August 2024
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
Hamas Says Yahya Sinwar Has Replaced Haniyeh
6 August 2024
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran
US Remains Unaware of Timing, Nature of Iran's Response
6 August 2024