Iran: Won’t Allow Tel Aviv Terrorist Gang to Undermine Regional Security

Islam Times - Iran's interim Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, has underscored that the Islamic Republic will not permit "Israel" to treat regional stability and security as mere "playthings" to serve the illegitimate interests of the terrorist ruling entity in “Tel Aviv”.

In a conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Bagheri Kani condemned the recent “Israeli” assassinations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor in Beirut.He criticized "Israel" for instigating instability across West Asia with its criminal actions in Yemen, Tehran and Beirut, and accused the United States and certain European countries of exacerbating the situation by supporting these acts.Bagheri Kani emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond decisively and legitimately to any “Israeli” provocations.He stated that "Israel" will not be allowed to undermine regional stability and security for its own illegitimate goals.Mekdad echoed these sentiments, denouncing "Israel's" actions and reaffirming Syria’s full support for Iran.He criticized the expansion of “Israeli” aggression and war crimes against Palestinians, insisting that these actions must not go unpunished.Mekdad also condemned Western complicity in "Israeli" violations, asserting that the US and European allies are complicit in the aggression against Iran, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria.In a separate conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Bagheri Kani criticized Europe's passive stance on “Israeli” atrocities, arguing that it only emboldens the "Zionist entity" to continue its destabilizing actions.He noted that the failure of European countries to condemn the aggression, particularly after the assassination of Haniyeh, undermines diplomatic efforts and encourages further “Israeli” terrorist activities.Bagheri Kani also criticized the US and European members of the UN Security Council for obstructing action against the root causes of instability in West Asia, placing the responsibility for regional turmoil squarely on "Israel”.Lammy urged Iran to exercise restraint following Haniyeh's assassination, warning that failure to do so could lead to disastrous consequences for the region.On Wednesday, Bagheri Kani departed for Jeddah to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] Executive Committee.The meeting, convened in response to intense diplomatic efforts by Iran, will address the “Israeli” assassination of Haniyeh.Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian, was assassinated along with his bodyguard in an attack on July 31.Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has warned of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, affirming Iran's commitment to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's death.