US Warns NATO State of Sanctions over Russia

Islam Times - Washington has reportedly demanded that Turkey swiftly ceases the flow of American military-linked hardware to Moscow.

A US Commerce Department official warned Turkey of potential consequences if it continues to permit the sale of American civilian products with military applications to Russia during its conflict with Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.“Washington is worried about its NATO ally supplying Western electronics to Russia for making missiles and drones”, the newspaper stated.Ankara, which refused Western sanctions against Moscow, is considered Russia's second largest source of American dual-use goods, after China, according to an unnamed Commerce Department official.Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement at the Bureau of Industry and Security, Matthew Axelrod, stated that Turkey must assist Washington in halting US technology flow to Moscow.The export-enforcement official emphasized the urgent issue and called for Ankara to ban US-controlled items from Russia, accusing Moscow of exploiting Turkey's trade policy.He added “US Commerce Department has added 18 Turkish companies to 'Entities List' for allegedly supplying dual-use goods to Russia, requiring US firms to obtain special licenses for selling sensitive goods.”