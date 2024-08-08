0
Thursday 8 August 2024 - 08:09

Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden

Story Code : 1152685
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
In his statement, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree unveiled that the missile, air, and naval forces executed a coordinated operation targeting the Contship Ono ship in the Red Sea. The operation involved several ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in a precise hit.

Saree noted that the ship was targeted “because the company that owns it violated the decision to prohibit entry into the ports of occupied Palestine.”

“The second operation was a target on the US destroyer Cole in the Gulf of Aden, using multiple drones to achieve its objective. In the third operation, the naval forces targeted the US destroyer Laboon with several ballistic missiles,” according to Saree.

The Yemeni official further added that the targeting of the two US destroyers as they passed through the Yemeni Armed Forces' operational area toward the northern Red Sea was part of a broader strategy to challenge American military support for the “Israeli” occupation.

Saree underlined that “One outcome of the operations was the inability of the two destroyers to fully intercept the missiles and drones, resulting in several of the drones and missiles successfully achieving their targets.”

He also underscored that the Yemeni Armed Forces view all US military movements in the naval operations area that support the “Israeli” occupation as hostile, emphasizing that they “will not hesitate to target these movements with all available resources.”

In his statement, Saree urged the people of the Arab and Islamic nations to rally in support of Palestine, Gaza, and the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh. He called for “practical actions to reject American military maneuvers and all forms of support for the ‘Israeli’ enemy.”

In conclusion, Saree stressed that “the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces in the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad will continue until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”
Comment


Featured Stories
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
"We Will Never Cut Off Our Relations with Iran" :Yahya Sinwar
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
UN Mission: Punishing Israel, Gaza Truce among Priorities
8 August 2024
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
Biden: I’m Not Confident of Peaceful Transition of Power in US
8 August 2024
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden
8 August 2024
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
Israel Informs US It Was Behind Haniyeh Assassination: Source
7 August 2024
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Palestinian Resistance: Sinwar Affirms Hamas’s Resilience Amid “Israeli” Aggression
7 August 2024
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
US Media: Iran Possesses Weapons That Israel’s Iron Dome Cannot Intercept
7 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
Iraqi Resistance: Ain Al Assad Operation Marks New Phase of Escalation Against American Bases
7 August 2024
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
Iran Rejects Claims about Involving Assassination Plots in US
7 August 2024
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
Israel Killed over 10,000 Palestinian Students since October
7 August 2024
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
Europe’s Inaction Emboldens Israel, Iran Warns
7 August 2024
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
US, UK Strike Ansarullah Targets Inside Yemen
7 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Is Weakened; Palestinian Resistance Urged to Stay Resilient
6 August 2024