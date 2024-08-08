Yemeni Forces Target Two US Destroyers in the Gulf of Aden

Islam Times - The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that they had conducted three significant military operations in support of the Palestinian people's struggle and resistance and response to the US-UK- “Israeli” aggression against Yemen.

In his statement, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree unveiled that the missile, air, and naval forces executed a coordinated operation targeting the Contship Ono ship in the Red Sea. The operation involved several ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in a precise hit.Saree noted that the ship was targeted “because the company that owns it violated the decision to prohibit entry into the ports of occupied Palestine.”“The second operation was a target on the US destroyer Cole in the Gulf of Aden, using multiple drones to achieve its objective. In the third operation, the naval forces targeted the US destroyer Laboon with several ballistic missiles,” according to Saree.The Yemeni official further added that the targeting of the two US destroyers as they passed through the Yemeni Armed Forces' operational area toward the northern Red Sea was part of a broader strategy to challenge American military support for the “Israeli” occupation.Saree underlined that “One outcome of the operations was the inability of the two destroyers to fully intercept the missiles and drones, resulting in several of the drones and missiles successfully achieving their targets.”He also underscored that the Yemeni Armed Forces view all US military movements in the naval operations area that support the “Israeli” occupation as hostile, emphasizing that they “will not hesitate to target these movements with all available resources.”In his statement, Saree urged the people of the Arab and Islamic nations to rally in support of Palestine, Gaza, and the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh. He called for “practical actions to reject American military maneuvers and all forms of support for the ‘Israeli’ enemy.”In conclusion, Saree stressed that “the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces in the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad will continue until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”